Previous
Leaves by shutterbug49
Photo 2349

Leaves

These are Thai Basi leaves.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can almost smell them.
June 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Large beautiful Thai basil leaves
June 15th, 2025  
GaryW
So green!
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact