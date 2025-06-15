Sign up
Previous
Photo 2349
Leaves
These are Thai Basi leaves.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2744
photos
165
followers
58
following
643% complete
View this month »
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th June 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june25words
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I can almost smell them.
June 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Large beautiful Thai basil leaves
June 15th, 2025
GaryW
So green!
June 15th, 2025
