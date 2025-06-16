A Favorite Mammal

Previous
Our community uses goats to keep our open spaces “mowed”. Mowers and Weed Whackers can cause sparks, so this is our alternative. Our summers are very hot and usually very dry so the open spaces can be fire hazards.
