Night Time over the Snake River by shutterbug49
Night Time over the Snake River

I took this a few years ago when we were visiting family in Idaho Falls.
Mags ace
Beautiful view and light on the water.
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…I love the building on the far right in the distance
it’s a stunning capture
June 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Superb
June 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and well balanced image with the glimpse of the tall and interesting building to the right, and the dying lidgt going down to the left = nice calm waters !
June 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so beautiful!
June 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Love look at the twilight on the river.
June 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Just lovely
June 19th, 2025  
