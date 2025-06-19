Sign up
Photo 2353
Night Time over the Snake River
I took this a few years ago when we were visiting family in Idaho Falls.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
8
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2748
photos
165
followers
58
following
644% complete
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
words
,
june25
Mags
ace
Beautiful view and light on the water.
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…I love the building on the far right in the distance
it’s a stunning capture
June 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Superb
June 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and well balanced image with the glimpse of the tall and interesting building to the right, and the dying lidgt going down to the left = nice calm waters !
June 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful!
June 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Love look at the twilight on the river.
June 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Just lovely
June 19th, 2025
