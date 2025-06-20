Sign up
Previous
Photo 2354
Opening
The Crepe Myrtles in our neighborhood are opening. They are such a cheerful summer addition. They don’t seem to mind our hot dry summer weather at all.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
6
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th June 2025 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
june25words
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful
June 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh lovely watermelon red ones!
June 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
June 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
June 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cheerful
June 20th, 2025
