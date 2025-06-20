Previous
Opening by shutterbug49
Photo 2354

Opening

The Crepe Myrtles in our neighborhood are opening. They are such a cheerful summer addition. They don’t seem to mind our hot dry summer weather at all.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
June 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh lovely watermelon red ones!
June 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
June 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cheerful
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact