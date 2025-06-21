Previous
Planting Party by shutterbug49
Planting Party

Yesterday, we had a planting party.
Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Beverley ace
A beautiful happy capture, a face full of joy and wellness
June 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Happy people! Nice smile!
June 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like a fun thing to do.
June 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds fun
June 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks like great fun , lots of helpers in the photo
June 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
What fun! And I love the smile of the woman in the foreground!
June 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
That lady has a beautiful smile. It looks like a lot of fun!
June 21st, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
How wonderful, such an enjoyable thing to do.
June 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That sounds like fun!
June 21st, 2025  
