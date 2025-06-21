Sign up
Previous
Photo 2355
Planting Party
Yesterday, we had a planting party.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
9
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2750
photos
165
followers
58
following
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2025 1:30pm
Tags
june25words
Beverley
ace
A beautiful happy capture, a face full of joy and wellness
June 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy people! Nice smile!
June 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks like a fun thing to do.
June 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds fun
June 21st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like great fun , lots of helpers in the photo
June 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
What fun! And I love the smile of the woman in the foreground!
June 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
That lady has a beautiful smile. It looks like a lot of fun!
June 21st, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
How wonderful, such an enjoyable thing to do.
June 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That sounds like fun!
June 21st, 2025
