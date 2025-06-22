Previous
Pollen by shutterbug49
Pollen

I was told that this thick fuzzy part of the cattail contains the pollen.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Kate ace
Very nice detail on the pollen "stick"
June 22nd, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely light and details.
June 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
June 22nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful. Looks like baguettes
June 22nd, 2025  
