Previous
Photo 2356
Pollen
I was told that this thick fuzzy part of the cattail contains the pollen.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2751
photos
165
followers
59
following
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2025 10:51am
Tags
june25words
Kate
ace
Very nice detail on the pollen "stick"
June 22nd, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely light and details.
June 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
June 22nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful. Looks like baguettes
June 22nd, 2025
