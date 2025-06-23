Sign up
Previous
Photo 2357
Dahlia
The word for the day is relax, but I decided to put my newly bloomed dahlia instead of hubby napping. This blossom is bigger than my stretched out hand.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
9
5
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
KV
ace
Beautiful bloom… love the colors.
June 23rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
June 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
June 23rd, 2025
GaryW
Fabulous!
June 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful…wow
June 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
June 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous colors!
June 23rd, 2025
Anne
ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely dahlia Debbie
June 23rd, 2025
CristinaL
ace
What a stunning image!!!!!
June 23rd, 2025
