Dahlia by shutterbug49
Photo 2357

Dahlia

The word for the day is relax, but I decided to put my newly bloomed dahlia instead of hubby napping. This blossom is bigger than my stretched out hand.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
645% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful bloom… love the colors.
June 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
June 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
June 23rd, 2025  
GaryW
Fabulous!
June 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful…wow
June 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW
June 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous colors!
June 23rd, 2025  
Anne ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely dahlia Debbie
June 23rd, 2025  
CristinaL ace
What a stunning image!!!!!
June 23rd, 2025  
