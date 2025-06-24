Reading

This is one corner of our community library. Eight of us residents maintain it. It works like those boxes you might see around some neighborhoods. Take a book and bring it back when you are done. We don’t have enough volunteers to check books in and out. We get frequent donations. We only keep about 6 years worth of books, because of space. When they are returned or newly donated, the residents just drop them in a basket by the door and we volunteers process them. We currently have 1043 books. We know that because we add and remove them from our library using the Libib app. Twice a year we remove old or worn books. If they are in good condition we take them to the city library where they are sold to earn money for that much bigger library.