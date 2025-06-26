Previous
Trees by shutterbug49
Trees

I loved the way these small trees made taking the photo easier. Today is our community art and wine show. I have two roles, so will be very busy showing my photos AND taking pictures of the event for our community paper.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely tree group. All the best with your event
June 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning lime green
June 26th, 2025  
