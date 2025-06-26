Sign up
Photo 2360
Trees
I loved the way these small trees made taking the photo easier. Today is our community art and wine show. I have two roles, so will be very busy showing my photos AND taking pictures of the event for our community paper.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2755
photos
165
followers
60
following
646% complete
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th June 2025 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
june25words
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely tree group. All the best with your event
June 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning lime green
June 26th, 2025
