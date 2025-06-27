Sign up
Previous
Photo 2361
Three Decorated Gourds
Most of the art at our art and wine event is drawing, painting or photography. This year we had an artist who paints gourds. These were three of my favorites.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
june25words
Anne
ace
They are so beautiful Debbie. What a skill
June 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely artwork
June 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful artwork… quote a skill
June 27th, 2025
