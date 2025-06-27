Previous
Three Decorated Gourds by shutterbug49
Three Decorated Gourds

Most of the art at our art and wine event is drawing, painting or photography. This year we had an artist who paints gourds. These were three of my favorites.
27th June 2025

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Anne ace
They are so beautiful Debbie. What a skill
June 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely artwork
June 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful artwork… quote a skill
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
