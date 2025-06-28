Sign up
Photo 2362
Photo 2362
Under the Tree
Carpet roses and lilies are under the Chinese Elm in our front yard.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
june25words
KV
ace
Beautiful blooms and lovely foliage.
June 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
They are so lovely! Carpet roses are new to me.
June 28th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful velvet red roses so pretty
June 28th, 2025
