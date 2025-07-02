Previous
Jars by shutterbug49
Photo 2366

Jars

Too many doctor appointment and a class to teach yesterday, so this is late.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot for the month's words !
July 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace

Absolutely stunning
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact