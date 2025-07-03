Sign up
Photo 2367
My Jewelry
I haven’t been one for jewelry. This is it except for some post earrings. This is my Apple Watch and my wedding ring, which matches Jay’s.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
Tags
july25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful wedding ring
July 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
I really like the pattern in your ring, Debbie! I am guessing that your wedding rings were created by an independent artist (what am I saying? They were not bought off the rack, as it were). Lovely!
July 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
True, fashioned just for us with California nuggets.
July 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice! Your wedding looks well worn and what a blessing. =)
July 3rd, 2025
