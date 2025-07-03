Previous
My Jewelry by shutterbug49
My Jewelry

I haven’t been one for jewelry. This is it except for some post earrings. This is my Apple Watch and my wedding ring, which matches Jay’s.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
648% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful wedding ring
July 3rd, 2025  
Heather ace
I really like the pattern in your ring, Debbie! I am guessing that your wedding rings were created by an independent artist (what am I saying? They were not bought off the rack, as it were). Lovely!
July 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
@365projectorgheatherb True, fashioned just for us with California nuggets.
July 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice! Your wedding looks well worn and what a blessing. =)
July 3rd, 2025  
