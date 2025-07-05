Previous
4th of July Party by shutterbug49
Photo 2369

4th of July Party

This a sampling of images from our 4th of July Community celebration. Inside to eat and outside to listen to music.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A fab colourful collage.
July 6th, 2025  
Marj ace
A lot of happy energy in your collage.
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact