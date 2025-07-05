Sign up
Photo 2369
4th of July Party
This a sampling of images from our 4th of July Community celebration. Inside to eat and outside to listen to music.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fab colourful collage.
July 6th, 2025
Marj
ace
A lot of happy energy in your collage.
July 6th, 2025
