The light pink Dahlia by shutterbug49
Photo 2370

The light pink Dahlia

We have been dry for a couple of months, but we had a wet winter. It seems to have helped our dahlias. They are producing many blossoms and two varieties are producing blossoms as large as my spread hand.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
