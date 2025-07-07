Sign up
Previous
Photo 2371
Small Dahlia
These dahlia blossoms are tiny. They are only 1.2 inches (3 cm) across and the plant is only about 6 inches (15 cm) tall.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2766
photos
165
followers
60
following
649% complete
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th July 2025 10:17am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
I love the colour combo! And wow- I can't even imagine it being so small! A pretty capture! Fav
July 7th, 2025
