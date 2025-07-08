Previous
Orchid Thai Lunch by shutterbug49
Photo 2372

Orchid Thai Lunch

I had to have annual blood tests today. The lab is across the street from our favorite Thai restaurant, My fresh rolls with peanut sauce are on top. Jays stir fry is on the bottom. They always come decorated with a beautiful orchid blossom.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne ace
Bon appétit !
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looks delicious…
July 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely decorated
July 8th, 2025  
