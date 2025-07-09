Sign up
Previous
Photo 2373
Gladiolus with reflections
Jay found these at the Farmers’ Market. I added the reflection with the Reflect App.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
8
6
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2768
photos
165
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice.
July 9th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Now that is just fabulous!
July 9th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice edit!
July 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
July 9th, 2025
Anne
ace
Super reflections Debbie
July 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Very nice
July 9th, 2025
365 Project
close