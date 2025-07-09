Previous
Gladiolus with reflections by shutterbug49
Gladiolus with reflections

Jay found these at the Farmers’ Market. I added the reflection with the Reflect App.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

@shutterbug49

Carole Sandford ace
Very nice.
July 9th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Now that is just fabulous!
July 9th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Nice edit!
July 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
July 9th, 2025  
Anne ace
Super reflections Debbie
July 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Very nice
July 9th, 2025  
