Previous
Photo 2374
Beautiful Multi-Colored Succulent
I was getting behind on photo taking because of a lot of conflicts. When I saw this beauty, I thought it could make a great photo.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2769
photos
165
followers
60
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th July 2025 2:47pm
Mags
ace
It is very beautiful!
July 11th, 2025
Heather
ace
You thought right! Gorgeous colours and a great pov to show all its layers! Fav
July 11th, 2025
