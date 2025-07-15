Previous
Crepe Myrtle by shutterbug49
Crepe Myrtle

The Crepe Myrtles are always so cheerful when they start blooming around our neighborhood.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Corinne C ace
A beautiful bush
July 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are such unique blossoms. A lovely capture.
July 15th, 2025  
