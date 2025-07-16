Previous
Bromelaid by shutterbug49
Bromelaid

I thought this was a beautiful bromeliad in our grocery store.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov and capture - such a delightful colour
July 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely pattern.
July 17th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful plant
July 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful take on this plant.
July 17th, 2025  
KWind ace
Super POV! I like the colour.
July 17th, 2025  
