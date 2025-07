Orchid from our repotting

This is the orchid I was given to repot and to bring home. We are lucky because the head of our group is chairman of the county Orchid Society. Somehow, that has given him the opportunity to go to garden centers to collect the orchids they are ready to retire from sales. So we always have raffles for free orchids to bring home. This time he had an extra bunch so everyone had one to repot.