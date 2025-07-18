Previous
IColorama Class #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 2382

IColorama Class #1

I am taking an iColorama (app) class. This technique is for one of the first lessons. What do you think?
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Love it! its on your phone?
July 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
This is gorgeous! It's a work of art.
July 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 18th, 2025  
Heather ace
Fabulous! I love it! You have created a beautiful work of art (to copy Mags' comment) Fav
July 18th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Looks like a lot of fun.
July 18th, 2025  
