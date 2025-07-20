Previous
IColorama class #3 by shutterbug49
IColorama class #3

Now we are using brushes. I think I may still work on this one some more because I’d like a rougher texture on the tree trunks.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
July 20th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! You are creating amazing pieces! Here's another stunner! I love the chiseled look of the greens (on the forest floor and on the leaves) I like the contrasting tree trunks too, but it would be interesting to see how a rougher texture looks. Fav!
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
This is beautiful!
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful colour and style !
July 20th, 2025  
