Photo 2384
IColorama class #3
Now we are using brushes. I think I may still work on this one some more because I’d like a rougher texture on the tree trunks.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
icolorama
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
July 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! You are creating amazing pieces! Here's another stunner! I love the chiseled look of the greens (on the forest floor and on the leaves) I like the contrasting tree trunks too, but it would be interesting to see how a rougher texture looks. Fav!
July 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
This is beautiful!
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful colour and style !
July 20th, 2025
