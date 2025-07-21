Sign up
Previous
Photo 2385
IColorama Lesson #2 Continued
I used a brush to add texture to the trunks and a bit of texture to the grass. I left the softness from the original water color effect in the leaves.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
icolorama
Mags
ace
It's perfect!
July 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice !
July 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
Well-done! I liked the first version, but this one is even better with the added textures! Fav
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a great outcome.
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a great outcome.
July 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Well done.
July 21st, 2025
