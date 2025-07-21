Previous
IColorama Lesson #2 Continued by shutterbug49
IColorama Lesson #2 Continued

I used a brush to add texture to the trunks and a bit of texture to the grass. I left the softness from the original water color effect in the leaves.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Mags ace
It's perfect!
July 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice !
July 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
Well-done! I liked the first version, but this one is even better with the added textures! Fav
July 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a great outcome.
July 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Well done.
July 21st, 2025  
