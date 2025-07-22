Sign up
Photo 2386
Junction
I’m still doing the class, but I had to do this word for the day. I live in Roseville, CA. It used to be called Junction.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
Tags
july25words
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 22nd, 2025
