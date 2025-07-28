IColorama class #8

Previous
This is yesterday’s Over the top (OTT) run through iColorama Style > Threshold. That style name means nothing to me. I wouldn’t have tried it without the class prompting. I actually like this better than the OTT.
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect.
July 28th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice effect on black
July 28th, 2025  
Lesley ace
It’s fascinating
July 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow…
July 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hey can you please check for theme message on darkroom
July 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
July 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's very cool.
July 28th, 2025  
