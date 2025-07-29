Sign up
Photo 2393
IColorama class #9
Basically for this one, we selected a photo, a color, and a brush from among hundreds of brushes. Then just have a play with dabbing and swishing to kind of reveal the photo underneath.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2788
photos
166
followers
59
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Tags
icolorama
Mags
ace
I really like the effect here. Very artsy!
July 30th, 2025
