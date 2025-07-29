Previous
IColorama class #9 by shutterbug49
IColorama class #9

Basically for this one, we selected a photo, a color, and a brush from among hundreds of brushes. Then just have a play with dabbing and swishing to kind of reveal the photo underneath.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
I really like the effect here. Very artsy!
July 30th, 2025  
