Jay by shutterbug49
Jay

Today’s word is Jay. So here is my favorite Jay. Holding my walking sticks while I take photos.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Mags ace
So pretty with those purple wildflowers!
July 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
July 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov - looking up at your Jay !! Love the pretty lavender coloured wildflowers - could they be sabias or possibly verbena ( clutching at straws here !! )
July 31st, 2025  
JackieR ace
The best Jay on the planet
July 31st, 2025  
