Previous
Photo 2395
Jay
Today’s word is Jay. So here is my favorite Jay. Holding my walking sticks while I take photos.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
july25words
Mags
ace
So pretty with those purple wildflowers!
July 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
July 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov - looking up at your Jay !! Love the pretty lavender coloured wildflowers - could they be sabias or possibly verbena ( clutching at straws here !! )
July 31st, 2025
JackieR
ace
The best Jay on the planet
July 31st, 2025
