Lines by shutterbug49
Photo 2396

Lines

What I really noticed about this image was the lines.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
KV ace
Looks like a pencil drawing… nice!
August 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I love how you've shown it - it really accentuated the lines.
August 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Looks like a pencil sketch. Beautiful!
August 1st, 2025  
