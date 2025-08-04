Sign up
Photo 2399
Geometric Bouquet
This started as an image of a bouquet. I ran it through iColorama to emphasize the geometric shapes.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
august25words
abstractaug2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's crazy! Reminds me of one of those pictures you weave with wool or cotton thread on nails driven into canvas. Amazing.
August 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A great abstract
August 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What an interesting effect.
August 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely colorful abstract
August 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic image!
August 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat image!
August 4th, 2025
