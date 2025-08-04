Previous
Geometric Bouquet by shutterbug49
Geometric Bouquet

This started as an image of a bouquet. I ran it through iColorama to emphasize the geometric shapes.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's crazy! Reminds me of one of those pictures you weave with wool or cotton thread on nails driven into canvas. Amazing.
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great abstract
August 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What an interesting effect.
August 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely colorful abstract
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic image!
August 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat image!
August 4th, 2025  
