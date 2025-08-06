Sign up
Previous
Photo 2401
Light
This is the California Capital Building in the evening.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2797
photos
165
followers
59
following
657% complete
View this month »
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th August 2025 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and framing with beautiful light.
August 6th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very lovely.
August 6th, 2025
