Light by shutterbug49
Light

This is the California Capital Building in the evening.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and framing with beautiful light.
August 6th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very lovely.
August 6th, 2025  
