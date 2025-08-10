Previous
Shapes by shutterbug49
Shapes

This is a display at the San Francisco Exploratorium overlayed by a photo of the mist from our humidifier. It shows and describes the buckyball.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Beverley ace
Stunning…
August 10th, 2025  
