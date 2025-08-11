Previous
Edges by shutterbug49
Photo 2406

Edges

This started out as a photo of a mural at our favorite Thai Restaurant. I muted the colors and enhanced the edges.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I see elephants! That made a lovely abstract image.
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact