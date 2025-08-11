Sign up
Previous
Photo 2406
Edges
This started out as a photo of a mural at our favorite Thai Restaurant. I muted the colors and enhanced the edges.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2802
photos
166
followers
59
following
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Mags
ace
I see elephants! That made a lovely abstract image.
August 11th, 2025
