Photo 2407
Emotion
I could find some images of emotion, but everything I did to try to abstract them just felt wrong. So I went with something that I think represents happy and exuberant emotion……colorful fireworks with soft color blended into them.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great representation of the word.
August 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
So festive and colorful!
August 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So well done - not an easy one to illustrate esp in abstract without explaining your image ! fav
August 12th, 2025
