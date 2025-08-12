Previous
Emotion by shutterbug49
Emotion

I could find some images of emotion, but everything I did to try to abstract them just felt wrong. So I went with something that I think represents happy and exuberant emotion……colorful fireworks with soft color blended into them.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Susan Wakely ace
A great representation of the word.
August 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
So festive and colorful!
August 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So well done - not an easy one to illustrate esp in abstract without explaining your image ! fav
August 12th, 2025  
