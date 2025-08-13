Sign up
Previous
Photo 2408
Texture
I like the textures in the garden in the gravel. To make it a bit abstract, I added a painterly effect. That brought out the orange cosmos that I hadn’t noticed in the image.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2804
photos
166
followers
59
following
659% complete
View this month »
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Beverley
ace
You have captured a very beautiful scene in the gravel, wonderful colours and a orange support is sooo wonderful
August 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love these plants.
August 13th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
August 13th, 2025
