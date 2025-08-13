Previous
Texture by shutterbug49
Texture

I like the textures in the garden in the gravel. To make it a bit abstract, I added a painterly effect. That brought out the orange cosmos that I hadn’t noticed in the image.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

ace
@shutterbug49

Beverley ace
You have captured a very beautiful scene in the gravel, wonderful colours and a orange support is sooo wonderful
August 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love these plants.
August 13th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
August 13th, 2025  
