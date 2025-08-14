Previous
Hidden by shutterbug49
Photo 2409

Hidden

I saw these artificial California poppies in a store display. I inverted the colors, but I’m not sure I would call it abstract. Can you see the hidden figure?
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oooh, this is fabulous! And I do see the person, who I assume is you!
August 14th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very nice and yes I can
August 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
August 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! I love the inversion!
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact