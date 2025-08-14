Sign up
Previous
Photo 2409
Hidden
I saw these artificial California poppies in a store display. I inverted the colors, but I’m not sure I would call it abstract. Can you see the hidden figure?
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th April 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oooh, this is fabulous! And I do see the person, who I assume is you!
August 14th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very nice and yes I can
August 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
August 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! I love the inversion!
August 14th, 2025
