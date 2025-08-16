Previous
Bokeh by shutterbug49
Bokeh

Here’s those artificial poppies again with bokeh added in iColorama.
16th August 2025

@shutterbug49
Beverley ace
Ooo nice one…
August 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect with cheeky starburst.
August 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice - love the embossed effect and monotones !
August 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
August 16th, 2025  
