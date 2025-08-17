Sign up
Previous
Photo 2412
Squarism
I have no idea how to produce the cubism of Picasso or Diego Rivera. This tiled squares I created from an image of the Truckee River is the closest I could come.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Mags
ace
Looks great to me! So much interest.
August 17th, 2025
