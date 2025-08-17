Previous
Squarism by shutterbug49
Photo 2412

Squarism

I have no idea how to produce the cubism of Picasso or Diego Rivera. This tiled squares I created from an image of the Truckee River is the closest I could come.
Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Mags ace
Looks great to me! So much interest.
August 17th, 2025  
