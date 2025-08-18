Sign up
Previous
Photo 2413
Mosaic
IColorama mosaic tiles over image of a bouquet.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
8
7
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2810
photos
167
followers
60
following
661% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Taken
18th August 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
So nice
August 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely mosaic with beautiful soft colours to counteract the sharp octangular fragmented shapes ! fav
August 18th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Mosaic and pastel shades are lovely
August 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This is lovely!
August 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo fabulous
August 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
August 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is very artistic
August 18th, 2025
