Previous
Photo 2418
Bold
Saw this boldly painted classic in Tahoe City.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2815
photos
167
followers
60
following
662% complete
View this month »
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st August 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august25words
Rob Z
ace
Wow - and what a great colour
August 23rd, 2025
