Perspective by shutterbug49
Taken at the Mall and run through iColorama for a different perspective on the mall.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh wow- cool effect. Looks like the mall is melting!
August 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So cool.
August 29th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Cool!
August 29th, 2025  
KWind ace
Very cool!
August 29th, 2025  
