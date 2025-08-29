Previous
Refections by shutterbug49
Photo 2424

Refections

Reflections on our car.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections in an upside down world.
August 29th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely reflections
August 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are beautiful!
August 29th, 2025  
