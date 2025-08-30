Previous
Horizon by shutterbug49
Horizon

This began life as an image of the horizon along the Pacific Coast. I over exaggerated the colors to make it feel more abstract.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Shirley ace
Lovely colours and layers fav
August 30th, 2025  
