Photo 2428
Morning Glory Closeup
Yesterday I showed part of the vine. This is a closeup of just one flower.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
5
5
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2825
photos
167
followers
61
following
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st September 2025 9:26am
Heather
ace
A beautiful closeup! I love that blue! And I really like how you have squared it off! Fav
September 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
September 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
September 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful color! I like your framing too.
September 2nd, 2025
