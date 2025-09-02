Previous
Morning Glory Closeup by shutterbug49
Photo 2428

Morning Glory Closeup

Yesterday I showed part of the vine. This is a closeup of just one flower.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful closeup! I love that blue! And I really like how you have squared it off! Fav
September 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
September 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very beautiful color! I like your framing too.
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact