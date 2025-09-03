Previous
Morning Glory Pool by shutterbug49
Morning Glory Pool

This is the Morning Glory Pool in Yellowstone National Park. The original was taken about 20 years ago, but I played with it for this image.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Shutterbug

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and eye-catching presentation ! fav
September 3rd, 2025  
