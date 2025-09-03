Sign up
Previous
Photo 2429
Morning Glory Pool
This is the Morning Glory Pool in Yellowstone National Park. The original was taken about 20 years ago, but I played with it for this image.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2826
photos
167
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd September 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and eye-catching presentation ! fav
September 3rd, 2025
