Invasion of Flying Saucers by shutterbug49
Photo 2431

Invasion of Flying Saucers

This is just for fun. We were having lunch out. The lights in the cafe were reflecting off the window
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

Heather ace
This is so cool! You have me convinced! Fav
September 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
Flying in formation too, how exciting.
September 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha well spotted!
September 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, excellent!
September 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL too funny and perfect!
September 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good eye
September 5th, 2025  
