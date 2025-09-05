Sign up
Previous
Photo 2431
Invasion of Flying Saucers
This is just for fun. We were having lunch out. The lights in the cafe were reflecting off the window
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
6
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th September 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
This is so cool! You have me convinced! Fav
September 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Flying in formation too, how exciting.
September 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha well spotted!
September 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, excellent!
September 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
LOL too funny and perfect!
September 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good eye
September 5th, 2025
