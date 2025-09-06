Previous
Dahlias by shutterbug49
Dahlias

These dahlias are still blooming in our yard. The two in the top grow on long, tall stems and are staked. The bottom red only grows about 1 foot and the bottom yellow is ground growing.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such diverse beauty!
September 6th, 2025  
