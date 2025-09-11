Carved Doors

These were 4 beautifully carved doors at the Sebastiani Winery in Sonoma. From Sonoma we drove the Healdsburg where we got a bakery sandwich that we ate in the Town Square Park. Then we drove past vineyards and through the redwoods to the California coast at Mendocino. We are taking a Health Retreat and Vegan cooking classes for a week. I was expecting wifi would be poor, but thought I could use my cellphone for a hotspot. Cell coverage is spotty however, so I may not have regular access for a week.