Previous
Carved Doors by shutterbug49
Photo 2437

Carved Doors

These were 4 beautifully carved doors at the Sebastiani Winery in Sonoma. From Sonoma we drove the Healdsburg where we got a bakery sandwich that we ate in the Town Square Park. Then we drove past vineyards and through the redwoods to the California coast at Mendocino. We are taking a Health Retreat and Vegan cooking classes for a week. I was expecting wifi would be poor, but thought I could use my cellphone for a hotspot. Cell coverage is spotty however, so I may not have regular access for a week.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture of these stunning doors, wonderful shapes and tones. Your trip sounds fabulous, especially the health retreat and cooking classes. Wishing you a great time and happy cooking.
September 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice selection of doors.
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact