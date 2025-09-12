Previous
Bamboo Statues by shutterbug49
Photo 2438

Bamboo Statues

These statues made of bamboo were in a courtyard in Sonoma.
Heather ace
Wow! Beautiful statues! I love the curves of their trunks, and the bamboo makes for lovely lines and textures! Fav
September 13th, 2025  
